Fallout season 2 episode 3: EP on Macaulay Culkin role

We knew entering Fallout season 2 episode 3 that we were going to have a chance to see a big role for one Macaulay Culkin. So what did we actually get in the end here?

Well, as it turns out, the one-time Home Alone star is actually an important member of Caesar’s Legion, a very dangerous group who come from the New Vegas game. They put Lucy into a good bit of danger in episode 3, and it was The Ghoul who ultimately came back to help her.

Speaking via People Magazine about casting Culkin (who tends to be careful about the roles he plays at this point in his career), here is some of what executive producer / showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet had to say:

“We were so honored to have him. We met with him before he started and he’s such a thoughtful person and I love what he brought to the role. He had this very particular read on the kind of character that he wanted to play within the Legion and I think he really brought that to the screen.

“I love that because that’s something that, when you meet Caesar in the game, he actually is quite a thoughtful guy even though he does such amoral things and runs a brutal society.”

We do think there is a chance we see more of Macaulay this season, though a lot of that will depend on where the Legion fall into the larger scheme of things. Lucy and The Ghoul are both on the way to New Vegas proper and at some point, we do tend to think there will be more overlap with Maximus once more. He’s certainly been dealing with his own problems as of late.

What did you think about the events of Fallout season 2 episode 3?

Are you hoping to get more of Culkin moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

