When Calls the Heart season 13 video: A new Brooke Shields scene

Just in case you needed a reason to get excited leading up to the When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere on Hallmark this weekend, we have you covered.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new spotlight video from the official YouTube of the network, one that brings front and center the return of Brooke Shields as Charlotte Thornton. We have not seen her in a long time and yet, her return here is valuable given how she could help Little Jack in the midst of what is an insulin crisis for the child.

This new preview is introduced by Shields herself, and one of the most notable things about is getting a chance to see Charlotte say a lot of positive things about Nathan (even amidst a crack about his mustache), including that he is a kind, honorable person that does bring echoes of her late son. All of this certainly feels like a reminder that a Nathan – Elizabeth engagement could be coming, whether it be this season or at some other point down the road.

Even without a wedding taking place, it does still feel like Elizabeth and Nathan are very-much creating a family unit already with Little Jack and Allie. They all can look after one another and we hope that we’ll see a lot of opportunities to see them all together throughout the season. The premiere should allow them a chance to get back to Hope Valley, but the question after that is whether they will be able to stay there. Little Jack’s medical needs are the sort of thing that flip the story on its head, and they will be front-of-mind for Elizabeth for a number of obvious reasons.

