When Calls the Heart season 13 spoilers: Kevin McGarry’s tease

With the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 13 coming to Hallmark this weekend, it makes a lot of sense to want more details about it now.

So what all can we say? Well, it feels like first and foremost, it makes sense to just set the table thanks to star Kevin McGarry. Where will Nathan and Elizabeth be at the start of the season? We know that at the end of season 12 they were off in Cape Fullerton, where they believe that Charlotte Thornton (Brooke Shields) could be able to help on some level with Little Jack and his diabetes treatments.

Speaking about where the premiere as Nathan and Elizabeth to Swooon, here is more of what McGarry had to say:

“They have gotten closer as they’ve been living in this boarding house with Charlotte … And Nathan’s gotten closer with Charlotte as well. He’s been there looking after the kids, helping Little Jack with going through the diabetes clinic and everything. I think they’ve really kind of, without making anything official, stepped into this family zone with everyone helping out. ”

Given that Allie is also with Nathan, it really might feel like a four-person family unit in its own way. We do believe that since a great deal of When Calls the Heart is about Hope Valley, there is a chance that some of these characters will navigate there in due time. The real question here becomes just how much the town could change in their absence, and whether there is a way they can move back there and also have Little Jack’s diabetes be managed in a safe way where they do not have to frequently leave.

