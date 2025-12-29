When Calls the Heart season 13: Brooke Shields on big return

There are a few things worth noting entering When Calls the Heart season 13, whether it be romance, drama, or the return of an old favorite. It has been a long time since Brooke Shields was on the Hallmark Channel hit as Charlotte Thornton. Yet, at the same time, she will be back this time around, and for a story that may prove to be especially important for Little Jack.

Is he going to be able to get the insulin necessary to survive? How much could Charlotte help? These are two things we’re left to think about, though we’re also pretty hopeful. It is hard not to be, given that the whole point of this show is to often be wholesome and heartfelt.

Speaking to Parade, here is some of what Shields herself had to say about making a big return:

“The show has such a special place in the zeitgeist … The fans are incredibly generous, and it’s been fascinating to see how the series has matured over the years.”

The actress also noted for her that the Little Jack story hit home in a way that she really understood:

“I have a Type 1 diabetic daughter who was diagnosed at age 14, and this is the first major television series script that came across my desk that had a legitimate Type-1 diabetes storyline, and that definitely hit home for me.”

We do think that Shields’ presence can therefore bring a little bit more authenticity to the story for however long she is around. We do not necessarily think she’s going to be some Hope Valley staple forever, but we are glad to have her around for however long she is open to appear.

