When Calls the Heart renewed for season 14, Lori Loughlin returning

Leading up to the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 13 on Hallmark Channel next month, we have some huge news regarding the future!

Today, the network officially confirmed that you are going to see the period drama back for another batch of episodes; not only that, but Lori Loughlin is going to be returning as Abigail! She has appeared relatively recently in the When Hope Calls spin-off, but was written off the original show years ago in the midst of the college admissions scandal. We remained close to Erin Krakow and much of the rest of the Hope Valley world, and the series is ready to welcome her back.

In a statement per People Magazine, here is what Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media’s head of programming, had to say:

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties … At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity, and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

There had been some hints over the past couple of years suggesting that Loughlin could eventually return, whether it be Abigail being mentioned on the series or executive producer Brian Bird being hopeful about a comeback. It really just came down to finding the right time and the perfect story.

Now if there is a larger question to think about right now, it is how season 14 will film amidst Krakow’s real-life pregnancy. Typically, seasons of this show start off work in the middle of the summer.

