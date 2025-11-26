When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow expecting baby

While we wait for the new season of When Calls the Heart to arrive on Hallmark Channel, why not celebrate big news from its star?

In a new post on Instagram, star Erin Krakow confirmed that she and her husband Ben Rosenbaum are expecting their first child together. This is huge news for them personally, and it comes following the announcement of their wedding earlier this year. The two co-stars have been together for some time, and they are very much a part of the larger show family. This is a part of the reason why they received so many well-wishes from the rest of the Heartie community soon after the announcement was made. It is so easy to be happy for the two of them!

When Calls the Heart recently wrapped production on season 13, and we imagine it will premiere at some point in the winter — at least if it follows the season 12 pattern. As for whether or not Krakow’s pregnancy ends up being written into the series, it is possible — Elizabeth is already a parent to Little Jack in the period drama. However, a lot of that could depend long-term on if a season 14 is ordered, plus when production on it would begin. There is a chance that it would start later than usual to allow Krakow (who is also an executive producer) time to celebrate being a new mom and focus on what truly matters.

Now that we’ve got this incredible news when it comes to Erin’s pregnancy, let’s also hope that we hear more from Hope Valley soon! We certainly think that the upcoming episodes will be full of a lot of the charm and romance we have come to know and love over the years.

