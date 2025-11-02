When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: November update

As we get further into the month of November, it feels like more news on When Calls the Heart season 13 is on the horizon. With that in mind, when are we actually going to get it?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that Hallmark Channel often does like to bring the long-running Erin Krakow show back in January. They did deviate from that for a time but for this past season, they brought it back to its winter roots. Based on when production started for the upcoming chapter, it does feel like there’s a chance that this happens all over again here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

So is there any specific reason to think that an exact date will be revealed before November ends? Well, remember this: In 2024, a season 12 premiere date was announced in November. There are so many reasons at this point to think that we are going to be getting that all over again here.

As for what the story is going to look like for season 13, let’s just start things off here by saying that Elizabeth and Nathan both are going to be doing what they can in order to protect Little Jack, even if that means leaving Hope Valley for a time. We do think that they will do what they can to care for him and that will be top priority. However, at the same time When Calls the Heart is a show about Hope Valley. Because of that, we do very much think that in due time, we are going to see elements of the story shift back to that. The tone and the style of the series moving forward should be the same; we have no reason to think it will be deviating.

Related – Get a new tease for When Calls the Heart season 13 courtesy of Brooke Shields’ return

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







