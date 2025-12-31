Shogun season 2 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of the winter?

We certainly recognize that we are nearing the point now where viewers should be enthusiastic about what lies ahead for the series. After all, the first season of the FX / Hulu historical epic premiered back in February 2024 and ever since the renewal, everything has been quiet while the producers / writers get the scripts together for the exciting next chapter. Since they are going past the source material now, we do understand the idea that everyone needs to take time to ensure the next part of the story is perfect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure even more TV reactions and reviews!

So are we about to learn something more this winter? In terms of filming, absolutely! A lot of reports have suggested for a while that we are going to see production start up early on in 2026, and we tend to think that this will encompass a good part of the calendar year. Shogun is a series that takes a long time to make just because of the painstaking detail that goes into every single element, whether it be the story or some of the individual themes.

In general, our hope here is that come 2027, you are going to see the series return — but don’t expect to hear anything more about that in the near future. It would absolutely be great if the show came back sooner than that, but it really does not feel altogether realistic. The best thing that FX can really do in the interim is remind viewers it is still out there, mostly because it has been such a long time since its initial release.

Related – See more of what we know about Shogun season 2 at present

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2 when it arrives?

Do you have any particular hopes for the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







