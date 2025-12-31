Wednesday season 3 premiere date: A winter reveal soon?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Wednesday season 3 between now and the end of the winter? Rest assured that there is a lot to look forward to — that much we know for certain. This season could continue to offer up chaos for the title character, while at the same time broadening outward the Addams family at the same time.

We do at least think there’s a chance a few more details are going to be unveiled soon, but when? Well, we do think there is more worth diving into here.

First and foremost, we should note that production for the Jenna Ortega series should take place next year, especially since the writers have already been at work getting things prepared. We could get more in the way of casting news leading into the spring, especially if Netflix wants to generate some serious excitement. (Last season, the streaming service did something rather unusual in announcing many of their new cast members all at once.)

As for when the show will actually return…

Let’s be honest here in noting that if we are lucky, we will get to see the cast and crew back at some point before 2027. Anything before that would come as a tremendous shock, mostly due to the fact that the post-production period for this show lasts for such a long period of time. Just remember for a moment a lot of the visual effects that need to be done here once production is done; also, Netflix is really choosy when it comes to picking specific launch windows for their shows. They will not bring something on the air until it makes sense for them to do so.

