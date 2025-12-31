Will Trent season 4 spoilers: Is healing still possible?

The Will Trent season 4 premiere is set to arrive on ABC next week — so are you ready to get a deeper dose of what is ahead?

We know that for the title character in particular, there is almost always going to be a new mountain for him to climb — not that this should be all that much of a surprise. The return of James Ulster into the world of the show is going to create a few enormous challenges, and that is without getting into new threats — or some personal stories at the same time. Just remember for a moment here that Angie is pregnant and that comes with a lot of questions and self-concerns as well.

Speaking about how overcoming obstacles will be a big part of the next season to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Karine Rosenthal had to say:

“Healing is still a part of [Season 4]. But healing — like a bruise or a wound — gets uglier before it gets better. Will’s in therapy, emotions come up, you feel out of control, and that’s part of healing. For Angie, the terror and excitement of having a baby, her past — there’s something healing in that identity shift, too. All our characters are going through growth that might look like they’re falling apart, but ultimately they’re getting to a place of healing.”

In the early going, we just have to prepare for things to go badly for almost everyone. There is a chance that we will be able to land at a better spot, but Will Trent remains a crime drama. By virtue of that, it feels inevitable that there is a certain amount of chaos here that is very much hard to avoid.

