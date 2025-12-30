Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Winter 2026 reveal?

Between now and the end of the winter, is there any chance that we will learn more about Presumed Innocent season 2 over at Apple TV?

First and foremost, let’s just start off here with some important news if you are not already aware: Filming for the next batch of episodes has already kicked off! That’s not something that you have to worry about, though you should not expect Rusty or any other familiar faces from the first season back. Instead, it appears to be geared more towards a separate bit of source material, with Rachel Brosnahan stepping into a very important lead role. Be prepared for twists, turns, and hopefully some electric courtroom speeches.

So when can you expect the show back? Well, this is where we should probably share the news that you are going to be waiting for a good while still. The absolute earliest we imagine the second season airing is at some point this summer and if that proves to be the case, we will probably get some sort of premiere-date announcement before the spring. Anything revealed before that would either be shocking or premature.

Will audiences still be here for the show without it being as much of a remake? That is the lingering question but given how successful the first season proved itself to be, we have a hard time blaming Apple for wanting to give it a shot. The season with Jake Gyllenhaal turned out to be such a runaway hit, both in terms of total viewership but then also conversation. The ending may have been somewhat polarizing but at the same time, we struggle to really know if there was a singular ending here that would have pleased everyone.

