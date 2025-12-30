Pluribus season 3 renewal: Will we get more news soon?

Is there any chance that we are going to hear about a Pluribus season 3 renewal sooner rather than later over at Apple TV? We do think that, interestingly enough, there is a case to be made for it already.

So where do we start? Well, we do think it is worth noting here that the Rhea Seehorn drama has already proven itself to be one of the most successful first-year shows we’ve had a chance to see in the history of the streaming service. We have every reason to think that the streamer could greenlight more as a result, especially since it would help to get Vince Gilligan and everyone involved thinking further ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more PLURIBUS reviews!

Here is the good news for the time being — we do tend to think a season 3 renewal will be announced prior to the season 2 premiere. However, that may not be for quite some time. Given that Gilligan and the full team are currently working on the story for season 2, that will occupy their time for the next several months. They can still operate with the assumption that there will probably be more, which we’re sure that Apple has indicated to them based on how the show has performed so far.

Is there a set end date here?

Not at present. Seehorn has already said that she’d be happy to do Pluribus for another ten seasons, but there are obviously a lot of other people who will make that decision. At the very least, we would like to see it make it to a season 5, mostly so that it can match to some extent the run of some of Gilligan’s other shows. The challenge would be stretching out this premise for that long, but in Vince we trust to make that happen?

Related – Be sure to get some more talk following the season 1 finale — could Koumba come back around?

What do you most want to see moving into a Pluribus season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







