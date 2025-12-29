Pluribus season 2: Will Koumba have a larger role?

We are still well-aware of the fact that Pluribus season 2 is not going to be premiering for a long time on Apple TV. However, at the same exact time, there is room for us to talk about a lot of interesting stuff — including the cast who populates this world.

Through the first season, one of the things that plagued Carol was the simple fact that she does not have a lot of allies. It seems like she can work with Manousos now, but can you really consider someone like him a friend? For now, we wouldn’t try that! This is someone who is very-much intent on detroying the Joined in his own way.

In the end, this is where Koumba as a subject comes back into play, as we do think that he could prove to be pretty darn important in his own way moving forward. This is someone who has been against Carol so far because he thinks that the Joined can give him whatever he wants — even to uncomfortable effect. Yet, he is also operating on the assumption that they need his permission to turn him.

Here is where we come with a curious question: Is there a universe here where Carol opts to go back to Koumba with new information? If she tells him about what happened with her eggs, you do have to wonder if there is a universe where she can convince him that nothing is quite what it seems. We do think there are reasons we spent as much time as we did with him in season 1 — and on some level, he does want Carol to be happy. He just, at least so far, has not been willing to go to the lengths that the Joined / Zosia have to make that happen. He’s always going to put himself first.

