Pluribus season 2 premiere date: Vince Gilligan hints at wait

Of course, it would be amazing to sit here and say that we will be getting to see Pluribus season 2 at some point in 2026. However, what are the odds of that happening? Think, for now, pretty darn close to zero.

After all, what we’ve heard at this point is that Vince Gilligan and the team is working to get the story together — and while that may be a nice step in the right direction, there are no filming dates yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, here is what creator Vince Gilligan had to say about the current state of things behind the scenes:

“We’re working on it … It takes us a while. I would love to go faster if I could.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Gordon Smith added the following:

“You know how on a timeline, there’s usually an arrow that points towards infinity? Well, I think we’re on the arrow somewhere.”

To us, all of this suggests that we will be fortunate to get more of Pluribus at some point in 2027, and that Gilligan and his entire team sees no real reason to rush anything beyond that. The truth is that there’s not anywhere near the same urgency to make the show quickly as there was in the old days. Apple clearly cares more about quality than anything, which is also one of the reasons why they were okay with such a long wait following the first season of Severance. That means that in the meantime here, we just have to hope more people find out about Carol’s unique journey — it is already one of the most successful shows in the history of the streamer, so let’s just hope that it keeps up momentum for as long as it possibly can.

