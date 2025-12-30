Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a solid chance we are going to hear about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date between now and the end of the winter? There is, at least at present, so much to wonder about.

So where do we start off here? Well, it is worth noting that we do believe the Alexandra Breckenridge show will be back sooner rather than later and by virtue of that, we are still very-much in a waiting game. Netflix has the final say in all of this, and the cast will really just need to sit back and wait to see what they want.

Now that we have actually laid all of this out for a moment, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We are reasonably hopeful that you are going to be getting some premiere-date news before the winter wraps up. We feel like a February or March launch here would make a great deal of sense, and if that does end up being the case, there should be some great information about it before too long. Virgin River is not one of those Netflix shows that requires some huge wait of 18 months or more between seasons.

So what will the story be?

Well, we do know that at the heart of the story will be resolution on the Charmaine cliffhanger first and foremost. Following that, we could see Mel and Jack facing some huge decisions regarding their family. Of course we anticipate a lot of relationship drama, new faces, and hopefully a few twists we do not see coming. It does feel like Virgin River is at its best when we do get things like this with regularity.

