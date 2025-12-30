P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there any chance that we are going to get a P-Valley season 3 premiere date reveal at some point before the winter is over?

We will be quick to admit here that when it comes to the Starz drama, we have almost run out of ways to understand what in the world the network is doing. After all, filming is done for the third season and has been for a while — meanwhile, it has been years since it was last on the air. The biggest fear that we have at the moment is that a lot of viewers have moved on and aren’t even thinking about it anymore. Fingers crossed that is not the case, since we are talking about one of the most complex and underrated character-driven dramas out of anything out there.

While we do think it is hard to predict what Starz is going to do with P-Valley, we do at the same time think there is a reasonable chance that we are going to get some sort of launch-date announcement before the winter wraps up. If that happens, it would set up a return to the Pynk in either the spring or the summer.

Will season 3 be the end?

We personally hope not, but we do think the long break between seasons makes it so that the network is going to need an even larger promotional campaign to get people talking about it again. It is true that Starz is cutting off a lot of non-Outlander shows a good bit earlier than other network counterparts, but it still does not feel crazy to think that there could at least be another season or two worth of story to tell.

What do you most want to see on P-Valley season 3 when the show premieres?

