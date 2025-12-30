Stranger Things 5 episode 8 trailer: How will finale end?

Tomorrow the arrival of the Stranger Things series finale is going to be here on Netflix — so are we ready at all for precisely what that means? This is the end of an era that has gone on for a long time already and with that, the question becomes whether or not Hawkins will ever truly be safe.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a much larger take on what lies ahead here, including Eleven being told that she needs to lend a helping hand one final time. So much of her childhood has been taken from here — though technically, you can argue the same for a lot of these characters at this point. What it takes to stop the Upside Down could just be an all-out war, or at least as much of one as we are going to see from this particular group of characters.

The hardest issue that the remainder of the series faces is simply a measure of trying to stick the landing, something that it has admittedly had a hard time trying to balance at this point. The last few episodes hardly received universal praise from longtime fans, and the issue with a show like this is that there are always going to be mixed reviews and an array of expectations from fans. We’re not sure that this is ever going to change.

Now if there’s one thing we are incredibly curious about right now, it is whether or not the finale is going to set up some sort of spin-off down the road. The Duffer Brothers are working on something, but have also noted it will be rather different from what we’ve seen on the main version of the show.

What are you most eager to see heading into the Stranger Things series finale?

Do you have any major prediction for how it will end? Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

