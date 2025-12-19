Stranger Things series finale: EP on balancing expectations

It is almost crazy to think that in under two weeks, the epic saga of Stranger Things will come to a close with its series finale. It has been a long time coming and in the end, we’re more than happy to see how the Duffer Brothers are going to bring all of this home.

We know that there are episodes still to come before the finale, but we really want to focus in on it for many reasons. Take, for example, the fact that it is so epic that there is a movie-theater release happening for it! There will be a lot of action spread throughout the cinematic story, but also payoff to character arcs that have been set out from the very beginning.

Speaking about all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Duffer indicates that the final episode is meant to be a microcosm in some ways of the entirety of the show:

“At the end of the day, what people care about are the characters. Ross and I also love monsters and action. You do try to do both … The sweet spot for us, that I always reference, is the ‘Dear Billy’ episode, where you have two things climaxing at the same time. You’re having this visual effects spectacle reaching a crescendo at the same time that Max’s character is reaching an emotional crescendo. If you can have those two collide simultaneously, that’s the ultimate.”

Do we still think that everyone is going to love the end of the series? No, but that is no slight against the Duffers. Rather, it is just the reality of a television medium where finales are the hardest thing to do — mostly because everyone has their own idea as to how something should end.

What are you most eager to see moving into the Stranger Things series finale?

How do you imagine it is all going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

