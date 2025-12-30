Chicago PD season 13 episode 8 spoilers: The aftermath

We know that it has been a long wait to see Chicago PD season 13 episode 8 arrive, but here is the good news: It is almost over! “Born Screaming” is the title for the first episode back on January 7, and it goes without saying that this one is going to be especially dramatic.

After all, Voight has already gone through it when it comes to the Bell case, and we know that at this point, nothing has been settled. Seeing how exactly things unfold from here could prove interesting, but let’s not forget that this show does not always deal in the most desirable of outcomes. There is a chance that we get to the end of the hour and through that, there are a few depressing things that take place.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

Voight and the team work together to uncover the truth of the Bell case before more lives are lost.

In order to get answers, we know that Jason Beghe’s character is the sort of person who will do just about everything — and we’ve certainly seen him draw outside the lines here and there. This is all one why, at least in part, one of the big question marks entering the season was how much he really wanted to change … and how capable someone like him is of actually doing that. It does still feel like that is an ongoing question, and not something that we are meant to have an answer to just yet. (At this point, we are honestly not sure that we will through the end of the series.)

