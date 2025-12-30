Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Is there a chance that big news on Criminal Minds: Evolution will come out between now and the end of the winter? Is there a legitimate case to be made for it?

For those of you who have not heard, the biggest reason for optimism at this point is quite simple: Production on season 19 of the Paramount+ series has already wrapped! Because of this, we are in a spot now where we are waiting to just see what the streaming service chooses to do with it. They can really release it at almost any time and because of this, we’re just waiting to see where it is the most natural fit within their schedule.

For now, our general sentiment here is that we are going to be lucky in the event that you see season 14 within the next couple of months, but it would not be a shock in the slightest to see an exact date announced before the winter wraps. By virtue of that, we could easily be diving back into the world of the BAU by the time we get around to the spring.

As for what the story will look like…

Based on the intel currently out there, it does feel like some characters, especially Alvez, are going to get more air time than they have in the past three. Meanwhile, we are going to yet again see a new version of Elias Voit, someone who has changed for a myriad of reasons ever since first turning up back when the Evolution chapter of the story began. We know that the character is pretty polarizing at this point, but we are curious what showrunner Erica Messer has planned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

