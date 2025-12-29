Chicago Med season 11 episode 8: ‘Triple Threat’ details

We know that it has been a long time coming, but Chicago Med season 11 episode 8 is poised to arrive on NBC one week from Wednesday. So what lies ahead here?

Well, “Triple Threat” on January 7 seems intent on trying to resolve some of the various threads that were set up in the fall finale, whether it be Dr. Lenox in danger or Asher continuing to make decisions regarding her future. Meanwhile, you are adding to all of this a power outage, which is one of those crises that medical dramas love to throw out there. After all, it puts people a little bit more out of their element and from there, forces them to think more on their feet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see what has been released insofar as a Chicago Med season 11 episode 8 synopsis goes:

The doctors deal with the professional and personal fallout from the choices made during a city-wide power outage.

If you have watched enough of the show over the years, then you are aware that they don’t tend to have too many stories drifting for a long period of time. Save for maybe Hannah’s pregnancy, we tend to believe that this is one of those hours that will tie up some loose ends while, at the same time, working to better establish some new ones. There is still a lot of story still to go this season, and our general feeling is that NBC will program a lot of January with One Chicago before needing to take some time off for the Winter Olympics.

Related – Get more news on Chicago Med now, including the latest when it comes to Hannah and Dean’s dynamic

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates that are coming very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







