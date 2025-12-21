Chicago Med season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Hannah’s future fears

Chicago Med season 11 episode 8 is returning to NBC early on in the new year, so what more can we say about what the future holds?

Well, the first thing to remember here is that there is a cliffhanger regarding Dr. Lenox that needs to be resolved, and we are sure that this will be fairly early on in the story. From there, the producers can move into a lot of other stories, and that includes what is happening with Hannah Asher and her pregnancy. She and Archer have a lot to navigate there together, but then for her alone, she has to confront a lot of significant fears that she has.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TVLine right now, showrunner Allen MacDonald indicates that nightmares are going to be a little more of her story arc moving into the second part of the season:

“You may remember that in the finale’s opening scene, we had Hannah waking up from a nightmare … We’re going to take a deeper dive into the fact that they’re recurring, and that it has to do with the baby and her fears about the baby, her fears of being a mother, her fears of delivering the baby healthily.”

One thing that we’ve certainly grown used to over the years is the fact that TV pregnancies often lead to difficult births and at this point, it would be foolish to assume that anything is going to be different. However, this is something that the writers will probably not rush towards. It feels more like a story arc that will start to tie together closer to the end of the season, and Hannah and Archer both are going to have a lot to navigate along the way.

Related – Get some more discussion about Chicago Med and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







