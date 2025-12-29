Sugar season 2 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Sugar season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the winter? Make no mistake, it would be nice to have at least an announcement at this point!

For now, here is at least what we know: The Colin Farrell drama has already finished filming on its latest batch of episodes and through that, we have to imagine that it is either in the midst of post-production or already at the end. With all of this in mind, the future really comes down to whatever Apple TV wants in regards to putting the show on the air. We hope that they will want it soon, but remember that there are a lot of shows still on the docket! You for sure have Monarch: Legacy of Monsters back before too long, and that is without noting that For All Mankind, Silo, and other series are also out there waiting on a date.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

Our feeling for now is that if John Sugar’s adventures continue soon, it will be in the late spring or early summer. If that is the case, there is at least a chance we get a season 2 premiere date announcement soon, but it is also far from guaranteed.

As for what the second season looks like…

It makes sense to have questions on that, mostly because it has been so long already! Yet, here is what we know: John will be working on a case presumably separate from anything that he did in season 1. At the same time, there is that dangling carrot of his missing sister and then Henry, who has been set up as the de-facto Moriarty at this point. What he knows, and what he may be hiding, could set up some other crazy twists similar to what we got in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Sugar season 2 right now

What do you want to see on Sugar season 2 when the show does come back?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







