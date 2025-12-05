Sugar season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Given where we are right now in December, we would not blame anyone out there for wanting more info on Sugar season 2, and sooner rather than later.

After all, there are a lot of different variables and things to consider here, but let’s begin with the simple fact that the series has already wrapped filming! It has been that way for a little while, so there is a clear bit of optimism that Colin Farrell and the rest of the cast are going to be back at some point next year. It is really a matter of when and beyond just that, how the powers-that-be over at Apple TV choose to make the announcement in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

For the time being, we would love nothing more than to get the second season at some point early next year … but that still feels unlikely, and our feeling instead is that John Sugar’s next investigation is more likely to transpire either in the spring or summer of next year. That just makes the most sense when you consider a lot of the information that is currently out there. Apple is likely to premiere a number of other shows first, including some in For All Mankind as well as Silo that have been done filming for even longer.

What we will say, though, is that we are likely to get at least some sort of announcement moving into the first few months of the new year, whether it be an exact premiere date or an approximate one. We are sure that there are going to be some elements of the first season that are presence in the second, including the search for John’s sister. At the same time, they are likely to be placed within a story about a brand-new case with some other twists thrown in here, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Sugar and some of what the future may hold

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Sugar season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that are very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







