The Last of Us season 3: Role of Manny to be recast

Today we have our first major update in months on The Last of Us season 3 but this time around, it has to do with who is not going to be coming back.

According to a report from Deadline, Danny Ramirez will not be reprising his role of Manny after playing the part alongside Kaitlyn Dever (Abby) for a reasonable chunk of season 2. The reason why is tied simply to scheduling conflicts, as the actor is currently working on other projects. It is easy to speculate that this could be due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which does tend to be as all-consuming as they come.

Rest assured that Manny as a character is still going to be important to the world of The Last of Us, and that the plan is for the HBO series to recast him. Given that we anticipate filming here is going to start at some point over the next several months, we would be rather shocked in the event we did not hear something more about a replacement soon.

In general, one of the things that we are most hoping for this season is to just see more depth to not just Manny, but all of the people who are a part of Abby’s group. We obviously know that this is a really dangerous bunch with a purposeful mission, but what drove them to be at this point? We do tend to think that there will be a lot of great stuff told here from a separate point of view. In the end, we just hope that this can keep discussion on the show going — it has been so quiet, after all, since season 2 reached its conclusion.

