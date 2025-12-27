The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: A winter reveal coming?

Given that several months have now transpired since the end of season 2, are we about to learn something more in regards to The Last of Us season 3 on HBO?

First and foremost here, let’s just start things off by noting that we would love nothing more than to hear about the future of the video-game adaptation, especially when you consider what we know at this point. The second season concluded with a dramatic change in perspective, as we are now moving towards Abby being the main character we are going to be watching in the next batch of episodes.

Now, we come to the bad news: If you are hoping for a dramatic winter reveal of a season 3 premiere date, you are going to be disappointed. The good news that we can currently share is that The Last of Us is going to start up production on the next batch of episodes at some point early on in the new year, but there may not be a lot that is shared beyond that. If we’re lucky, we will get a little bit of casting intel and that is more or less it.

As for when it will actually premiere, early 2027 is the best-case scenario. Even with that in mind, though, HBO may have a logjam of shows that are coming at that point in between this one, more of The Gilded Age, whatever they want to do with True Detective, and also the fourth season of The White Lotus. We do tend to think that having this much content is a good problem to have, but it is still something that you need to figure out here at the same time.

