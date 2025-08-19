The Last of Us season 3: Creator offers up progress report

Where do things stand at this point when it comes to The Last of Us season 3? Well if you are curious to have some sort of major behind-the-scenes update, we’ve more than got you covered!

With this, let’s just go ahead and turn things over now to executive producer Craig Mazin. He is set now to be the sole showrunner after Neil Druckmann stepped away from the shared duty. There is a clear roadmap as to where next season is going, with Abby becoming the focus in a pretty substantial way. That means that there could be a pretty gripping and complicated arc ahead, and Mazin is doing his best to prepare.

Speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the writer / producer had to say:

This is kind of my favorite time. It’s very quiet. It’s just sitting here with my wonderful ergonomic keyboard and clacking away. The pages are happening, and I get to be a monk for a while, which I love, and I just write. It’s the purest form of what I do. And then in just a couple of months or so, that happy time will start to be less quiet because we begin a very long prep period while I’m still writing, and then we begin to shoot while I’m still writing. In seasons one and two, I finished writing about six weeks before we started shooting the last episode. I don’t necessarily recommend this method other than to say this works for me, but it is insane.

We do tend to think that humanizing someone like Abby is a really tough task — however, at the same time, Mazin is the same person who did Chernobyl. We have a lot of faith in him to deliver.

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 3?

