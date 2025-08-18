The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Last of Us season 3 on HBO between now and the end of August? We do not blame anyone out there for wanting more of the show at this point, especially given what the current tease is regarding the future.

After all, consider the following: We are about to move into a deep dive for the Abby character, someone who is very much complicated. At the same time, though, isn’t that a huge part of what makes her so interesting to watch a lot of the time? Kaitlyn Dever is an outstanding actress and within that, there is something really exciting about the opportunity for her to lead an HBO show.

Now, unfortunately, we do come to a time where we have to share some of the bad news. There is almost sure to be no real news on season 3 for a good while now, and for a particularly good reason. Filming for the next chapter has yet to start, and there have been some big changes behind the scenes as well. For those who are not currently aware, Craig Mazin is going to be the sole showrunner on the series moving forward. We do not think this necessarily will lead into any huge changes, but it is very much still worth noting.

In the end, just do not sit around anticipating much when it comes to more The Last of Us season 3 news this month. Instead, our general feeling is that we are going to be waiting until at least next year to hear something more on that … and that the show will be premiering come 2027. That is at least the most reasonable timeframe.

