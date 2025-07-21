The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: HBO boss’ estimate

We recognize that The Last of Us season 3 has yet to start production and by virtue of that, one thing is pretty clear. We are going to be waiting for quite the long time to actually see the show back.

Ultimately, it could be more than a year before we get any sort of further estimates from HBO, but it is still quite nice to know the following: The next chapter of the video-game adaptation will likely be coming in two years.

Speaking as a part of a larger, far-reaching piece over at Variety, network boss Casey Bloys indicated that even with Craig Mazin now on board as sole showrunner, there should not be any delay to making the next chapter:

The series is definitely planned for 2027. Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.

The crazy thing with HBO is that we have entered this incredibly bizarre era where for a lot of their shows, we are now subjected to having to wait a good two years in order to see more episodes arrive. Is that rather frustrating? You better believe it and yet, there are some shows like Euphoria and True Detective that require even more patience. At least with The Last of Us, there is some sort of clear plan in place already.

If you are not aware, it is already clear that one thing about the third season that is pretty darn different: Kaitlyn Dever is poised to be more of the primary star as Abby. Bella Ramsey may still be around in some form, but Ellie may not be the focus in the early going.

