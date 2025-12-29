Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: Winter reveal?

Is there any chance that we will hear more about Only Murders in the Building season 6 before the winter wraps up? Given the shocking way that season 5 wrapped up, it makes all the sense in the world to want something more! What happened to Cinda Canning?

Well, let’s begin here that if you are going to be wanting something more regarding the future of this show soon, you better expect mixed results. When it comes to a premiere date, for example, we do not anticipate too much of anything more coming out anytime soon. Filming has yet to start off on the next season, but we hope that it does over the months to come. Our hope is that it will premiere close to the end of next year, but it could be a while before we have more information on that subject.

Now when it comes to everything that we do know when it comes to the next chapter of the show, a lot of it begins with the fact that London looks to be the central location. Not only that, but it does not look to be a repeat of season 4, where only a small percentage was shot in the Arconia before shifting somewhere else. We do firmly expect that the UK is going to be home base for the trio as they look to solve Cinda’s murder.

In having her be the latest victim, there is no denying that the show is looking to deliver a pretty darn significant callback to how much of the story began. Remember that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver all connected thanks to her podcast so many years ago — so could investigating her now cause them to take a larger look at their own lives? That’s at least possible.

