Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

At some point between now and the end of the winter, are we going to be getting more news when it comes to Yellowjackets season 4? Of course, we are excited to hear about a possible premiere date, but the same goes for almost anything on the Showtime drama in general.

If there is any way that we do have to start things off here, though, it is by sharing some rather unfortunate news: You are still going to be waiting a while for more to be announced. Filming has yet to even begin yet for the final season and realistically, that may be the only announcement we get between now and the end of the winter. There is a chance that the aforementioned network does bring it back but if that happens, it is likely to be late in the year.

So for the next several months, it does appear as though patience will be a virtue — though there are a couple of questions we still have.

1. What happened to that Jason Ritter role? We know that he filmed a “bonus episode” back during season 2 but since that time, almost nothing has been said when it comes to the role. We do wonder if the story changed at some point and that episode will never air; however, all of this is speculation.

2. Why is this the final season? That is still confusing to us, given that the original plan for the show seemed to be five seasons. Once again, it is possible that this was caused by a change of thinking, but it would be great to get some further clarity at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

