Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, December 28, 2025?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Well at this point, we do not blame anyone who wants more of the Justin Hartley show, especially now that the Christmas holiday is over.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we have to come on here and note that there are several other holidays that are going to pass before it is back — think not only New Year’s Day, but also Valentine’s at the same time. The plan is for it to return on March 1, meaning that there is no installment coming up in the relatively near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, at this point we are still so far away from the next episode that there is not much in the way of details for what is ahead! The main thing we can note is that the next episode will likely give us a little bit of closure regarding the Keaton cliffhanger, and then also send Colter on yet another journey. Given that Tracker is for the most part a procedural, it is our general feeling that we are going to see a wide array of different stories as we move forward. This means, of course, that we are also going to get a wide array of different guest stars, as well. Through two and a half seasons, we have seen the producers assemble a really great lineup of people they can choose to bring back at any point that makes sense.

Insofar as the long-term future goes, the biggest thing that we should note here is that there is no reason to worry — this is an incredibly successful show for CBS and by virtue of that, they have no reason to slow down when it comes to making more.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Tracker now, including the end of this past episode

What do you want to see moving into Tracker when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







