American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Winter 2026 reveal?

As we get further into the winter, can we actually say that there is big American Horror Story season 13 news on the horizon?

Well, it only feels right to start off here by saying that we want nothing more than to have major updates on the FX franchise’s return soon, mostly because it has been a good year and a half now since Delicate, the most-recent version of the series, went off the air. Meanwhile, we have been lucky enough to know that the next chapter is going to feature some huge names including the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Ariana Grande, and Jessica Lange coming back to the franchise after many years away.

Now, let’s get to the bad news: If you were hoping to get exact premiere-date news for season 13 before the winter is done, you are sure to be disappointed. The odds of that, at least from where we stand, are close to zero.

However, at the same time there is at least a chance that we are going to get more news on filming! There are a lot of rumors out there suggesting that production will start in the next few months, and we could hear about more cast additions to go along with that, as well. In general, our feeling is that the next version of the show should be celebratory of its overall legacy, mostly because it is not clear if it will be the final one or not. Yet, at the same time, why not try to deliver some new scares? Horror is such a broad spectrum as a genre, and there are a lot of subjects that American Horror Story has not really discussed at all.

What are you most eager to see heading into American Horror Story season 13?

Do you think that even more cast members are going to be announced? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

