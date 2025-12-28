Mayor of Kingstown season 4 finale: Is Merle Callahan dead?

We entered the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 finale that there was a chance for some major events to happen. With that, did the show actually satisfy?

Well, in the end we tend to think that results this time around are a little bit mixed, beginning with the fact that this episode felt far too short and a little rushed for a streaming service that in theory, could be a little bit more patient when it comes to how it lets its stories play out. Was it nice to see Kyle make it through, and also to see Merle Callahan taken out? Sure, though it also feels like something you could see coming ever since what transpired with Tracy. This is a show that has delivered a number of tragedies over the years but at the same time, letting this go without justice would have been so far out of step with what we know and care about here.

Could there have been something bigger as a cliffhanger? Sure, but we don’t think that the world of Kingstown itself is going anywhere — and neither will Mike. It does feel like there is more to tell, but at the same time, this ending does not linger in the way that the end of season 3 did. The loose ends are there, but let’s just throw this out here: How much longer does there need to be a cartel storyline here? Is this even close to the reason why people are watching? It is at least something to wonder.

In the end, we’ll see what is decided for Mayor of Kingstown down the road. We do want to live in a world where Mike will be able to breathe a little bit easier, but who thinks that is going to happen anytime soon?

