Mayor of Kingstown season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

In the wake of the season 4 finale happening at Paramount+, are we going to see a Mayor of Kingstown season 5 down the road? Or, are we at the end of the line?

Obviously, the Jeremy Renner drama is one of those where you really want clarity on the future as soon as possible, mostly because it does inform greatly how you enjoy what is actually in front of you in the present. You don’t want to worry, after all! Alas, this is where we do have to tell you that as of right now, there is no official news one way or another.

Are we hopeful regarding the future here? Absolutely. Even though executive producer Taylor Sheridan may eventually be leaving Paramount for an NBCUniversal deal, we do think the streamer is going to want to keep his properties as long as they can. (It is also worth noting that Sheridan is not the day-to-day showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown.) Add to this the fact that you have a major star in Renner, and it fundamentally does not make sense to end the show now. We recognize that it is not a hit on the same level as Landman, but are you really going to use that as justification to end it here?

So for now, we are optimistic that there will be more of the series ahead. By virtue of that, the larger question here is whether or not season 5 is going to be the end. Would it be great to get some clarity on that soon? Absolutely but at the same time, it is a process that may take a little bit of time to figure out for sure. We would not be surprised in the event the end was near, but we just hope that there is a way for the cast and crew to properly prepare.

