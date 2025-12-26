Fallout season 2 episode 2: About the Commonwealth Brotherhood…

We cannot say that we’re altogether surprised that Fallout season 2 episode 2 contained some sort of Easter egg — so what exactly did we get from the Commonwealth?

Well, on one level, we cannot say that we’re shocked at all that the producers decided to bring in Kumail Nanjiani in order to represent this area’s faction of the Brotherhood of Steel — after all, this is a sizable reference to Fallout 4, and this is the game that newer fans of the franchise are probably the most familiar with. Why wouldn’t you want to throw a nod out there if it is at all possible?

Well, we do recognize that there are some issues that a few diehard fans may have with the inclusion here, with the biggest one being that it suggests that one ending to the game is more canon over the others. After all, there are scenarios in that game where you are able to destroy a good chunk of the Brotherhood in favor of supporting some other groups battling for control of the Commonwealth. Similar to other Bethesda games that are out there, this one does introduce a good bit of player choice.

However, here is something we would say regarding the criticism that the TV show is not honoring the games. Fallout seems to be intentionally set far enough ahead of any other part of the franchise that there is some creative flexibility here. Even if you do try to destroy the Brotherhood of Steel in the greater Boston area, there is theoretically still some time for them to rebuild. The same could be said if the show tries to introduce some other elements of that particular game. The writers should be careful when it comes to leaning too much in one direction over the other with possible endings, but we do think that for now, there are ways to make everything work.

