Fallout season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Broader horizons?

As we look more in the direction of Fallout season 2 episode 3 on Prime Video next week, one thing feels reasonably clear — everything is about to be so much bigger.

After all, remember that in the midst of all their differences and rampant bickering, neither Lucy nor The Ghoul are really at their destination yet. Their gradual journey is going to be a big part of this season, as they both each realize that there are things that they can still learn about each other.

Meanwhile, at the same time we can see already Maximus trying to step in to a larger role in the Brotherhood, which has brought in more factions and even seen the Commonwealth brought to the table to a certain degree. We do believe that his story will eventually converge with Lucy’s, but there is a relatively unclear timeline as to when that will actually happen.

Obviously, you also still have Hank to think about given what he is trying to develop, and we can’t even forget about Lucy’s brother or anyone else at the Vault! As there is starting to be more of an exploration into the outside world for them, you also have to imagine that they could mixed up more in the story.

While we would argue that the first two episodes of Fallout season 2 have not necessarily brought any huge jaw-droppers to the screen, they have still set the table to some extent for a lot of excitement in the weeks ahead. The weekly format honestly works just because there are more chances to see a lot of this pay off, even if we are being forced to wait a little while to see it.

