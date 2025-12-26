Survivor 50 preview: What do you do with Mike White?

We recognize that entering Survivor 50 on CBS, there are so many interesting angles to consider and storylines to think about.

From a celebrity perspective, Mike White is obviously someone who is getting attention thanks to The White Lotus. Yet, just focusing on that does a disservice to his actual game in David vs. Goliath. He got off to a sluggish start with him being a bit too aggressive searching for idols, but he got better and better as time went on. Even to this day, there is a case to be made that he should have won the whole season over Nick. Even if he was not famous at all, he would still deserve a spot on the season.

So how exactly will Mike fare moving forward? We’re so curious about that because his celebrity status impacts things in one of two ways. He could be targeted just because he’s so successful already (infinitely more so than the first time he played), or the joke-scenario could become reality where people are eager to get cameos on his show after the season, and afraid to vote him out because of it.

To us personally, though, the biggest obstacle White faces has little to do with his fame. Rather, it has do with the fact that he is on this season with two other David vs. Goliath alum in Christian and Angelina. Just like with the three Survivor 48 contestants, there may be a legitimate fear that they all could work together. His strategic resume may also be somewhat of an issue. If we were him, the best thing he could do in the early going is try to do solidly in challenges and otherwise lay low. If he lets some other people blow up their games, there is a case for him to get close to the jury. If that happens, all bets could be off.

