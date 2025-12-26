High Potential season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Cliffhanger resolution

We know that it has been an incredibly long wait, but High Potential season 2 episode 8 is slated to arrive on ABC come January 6. Why not hear more about it now?

Well, judging from the fact that “The One That Got Away: Part Two” is titled what it is, that should indicate to you what the #1 priority is going to be here for everyone involved. You are going to get some resolution to what you saw in the first part back in October, but also some other good stuff at the same time. After all, the other goal here is to set the stage for the next part of the story and everything that comes along with that.

To get a few more details as to what to expect here, go ahead and check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Morgan’s suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman’s missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

Our hope here is that by the time the episode wraps, we will at least have some resolution on the Rembrandt work — though some other loose ends could still remain. We also just hope that viewers come back for more, though we really shouldn’t be altogether worried on that. The Kaitlin Olson series has already proven itself to be incredibly successful, and it also serves as another reminder that there is a healthy appetite out there for lighthearted crime dramas. Even though we wouldn’t argue it is doing a lot to break the mold here, does it really have to?

