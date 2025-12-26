Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, December 26, 2025?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that we would love more of the drama as soon as possible — especially as it has found its footing more and more every week!

Obviously, the Donnie Wahlberg series entered the story with a pretty big challenge. It had to find a way to live up to the original Blue Bloods, while also giving us a chance to get to know the Silver family and what makes them similar and yet different. We appreciate the producers taking their time, and thankfully, the network has shown a great deal of faith in the property already. How else do you explain it already getting a season 2 renewal?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to score other TV reviews!

Now, unfortunately, we come to the bad news at the heart of this article: There is no Boston Blue on the air tonight. What is the reason for that? Well, it is very much tied to the fact that all of CBS’ programming is off, and the Friday lineup is currently not slated to return until we get around to late February. The reason for that is tied to the Winter Olympics, which is understandably going to take up a huge amount of real estate on NBC when it arrives. We imagine that CBS would just like to have their shows back at the end of February and then run them with as few interruptions as possible the rest of the way.

When will we get more details on what is ahead?

It would be nice to see them as soon as we possibly can but realistically, you are probably going to be waiting until at least late January or early March. In general, CBS tends to release new synopses around three weeks before their episodes air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right away regarding Boston Blue

What are you most excited to see on Boston Blue when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







