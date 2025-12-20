Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 return date over at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Boston Blue season 1 episode 10 return date? It does make sense to be eager, especially since the Blue Bloods spin-off is really just scratching the surface with some of these characters.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to come in with a dose of bad news. As nice as it would be to get Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast back in the weeks to come, that is just not happening. The plan here is the same as it is for the rest of the network’s Friday-night shows, and they will all collectively return when we get around to Friday, February 27.

If you have not heard an explanation for the super-long wait as of yet, the best one we can offer right now is that this is all tied to the Winter Olympics, which are taking place in early-to-mid February. While in theory you could bring Boston Blue back in January before taking it off the air again, that is clearly not something that the powers-that-be are looking to do. There is an advantage in waiting to where they are, mostly in that there will likely be fewer breaks from that point until the finale — though there may still be some for college basketball.

When will more details on the next episode be revealed?

Alas, you are going to be stuck waiting for a while there. If we are lucky, we tend to think that some info will be released once we get around to late January or early February. Typically, CBS does not reveal synopses for any of their shows until at least three or four weeks before they air.

What do you most want to see as we move into Boston Blue season 1 episode 10?

Are you sad that there is a long wait before it returns? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

