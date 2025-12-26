IT: Welcome to Derry season 2: A winter renewal incoming?

Is there a chance that an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal is officially announced between now and the end of the winter?

Well, we suppose it is right that we start off this piece with a dose of honesty — namely, that we are a little bit surprised that it has not been renewed already. All ratings estimates from HBO show far indicate that the horror drama is an enormous hit — while it may be expensive, at the same time it feels like the fans are there for it and there’s a really interesting premise now for what future seasons could look like. Pennywise does not experience the passage of time like humans do; because of that, they can exist in the past in order to stop the future from happening. That is what we are ready for now as we potentially go back to the 1930’s.

While we will stop short of guaranteeing anything, it would be a HUGE surprise if we did not get some sort of renewal news on the Stephen King property before the winter ends. There may only be a couple of reasons why we have not heard already. For starters, HBO may not want to burn a celebratory announcement during the holiday season, a time when there are not a lot of people around. Also, we are aware that Warner Bros. Discovery is in the midst of a potential sale and anytime that happens, a lot of things on the business end get complicated.

We will be the first to admit that we have some concerns about the premium network getting as franchise-heavy as they have over the past few years, whether it be this show, The Penguin, or Dune: Prophecy. Luckily, all three of them have been absolute bangers and that gets us more eager for the future.

