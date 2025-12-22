IT: Welcome To Derry season 2: What we know so far

Tonight marks the first Sunday over the past several weeks that there is no IT: Welcome To Derry episode on the air. With that, why not take a larger look at what the future could theoretically hold?

The first bit of obvious news here is of course nothing that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal over at HBO. However, we also tend to think that it is such a foregone conclusion that we would not spent a lot of time worrying about it. Instead, let’s take a moment more here to dive into what the future of the story could be…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

The time period – All signs indicate that the series is heading back in time, with the setting now shifting over to the 1930’s. However, for Pennywise everything remains non-linear; they could be working in this era to stop their eventual death, or even the events of IT: Welcome to Derry. What this really represents here the show raising the stakes for the future while somehow going back to the cast.

The characters – We do tend to think that you are going to see a new crop of main characters — it makes sense they would be kids per the lore of Pennywise, but could there be a surprise mixed in here somewhere? Remember that there is also a chance that we could be getting more of the younger version of Ingrid as well, given that we saw her briefly in flashbacks.

Themes – Well, historically we’re going to be seeing the Great Depression play a role, and the producers have also mentioned exploring the Bradley Gang. A season 3 would likely go back all the way to the 1900’s, which is when Pennywise first became the dancing clown at all.

Related – When will HBO announce an IT: Welcome To Derry season 2?

What are you most hoping to see entering IT: Welcome To Derry season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







