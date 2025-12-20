IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal: Where is it?

If you are asking this point about an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal at HBO, we more than understand. Almost a week has transpired now since the season 1 finale and already, it feels like another chapter is inevitable — with the setting shifting back to the 1930’s. The producers have talked about the Bradley Gang in interviews, the ratings for season 1 are great, and the finale even mentioned that it was “Chapter One” in the closing title card.

Yet, through all of this the folks at the network are staying quiet when it comes to the future — so what in the world is going on here?

Well, if there is a simple answer to all of these questions floating around, we really just think it is HBO waiting for the right time to make this news official. It does not appear as though there is any major controversy surrounding a delayed announcement, and they almost certainly know it is coming back. They may wait to the new year to announce a renewal just so that it gets proper attention, rather than getting swallowed up entirely in the holiday season.

One other consideration here is simply that Welcome to Derry season 2 is likely not going to air for some time — we tend to think that fall 2027 is the most likely window for it regardless of when it gets renewed. Not only is there a lot of story to be written, but you also need to find a good many new cast members. Sure, you would still have Pennywise, but save for a few Easter eggs and flash-forwards, a lot of people are going to be new additions to the story thanks to the time period.

