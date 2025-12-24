Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

As we approach the holidays, are we really on the cusp of a big Euphoria season 3 premiere date reveal over at HBO? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is a good chance of that.

Ultimately, you can argue that there is a huge reason why that starts with what the network has already announced: The Zendaya-led drama is going to return after years off the air come April. Given that this has already been stated, a more exact reveal is almost sure to be coming soon.

If there was a prediction to make right now, it is this: You will see a new Euphoria teaser / premiere date reveal in January alongside either Industry or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This at least makes some sense when you think about how the network times some of this out.

As for what the new season looks like, a lot begins with the fact that there is a substantial time jump for Rue, Cassie, Jules, and all the other main characters. Presumably they would be on the other side of college and entering the next phase as young adults, but what does that look like? For some of them, they could be dealing in the messiest situations imaginable. For others, they may be trying to hide some of the chaos underneath a seemingly-normal life.

There is no confirmation as to whether or not season 3 will be the end, but given how busy so many cast members are, it would hardly be a shock. We just hope that if it does turn out to be the case, there is going to be some sort of announcement before the show actually returns — just so that there is a chance to prepare.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

