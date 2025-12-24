Lioness season 3 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

For those who are not aware, production kicked off on Lioness season 3 earlier this year — so will we learn more about the return soon?

One of the most exciting things about just about every show under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella is the fact that there is a fairly fast turnaround between seasons. As soon as one is done filming, there’s a chance that the premiere is right around the corner. (Or, at least that’s been the case here — we are still waiting to see what is happening with The Madison.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

At this point, it does feel unlikely that the Nicole Kidman – Zoe Saldana military thriller is going to be out at some point in the next couple of months — but there is a chance that we’re going to get a date reveal, at least? For the time being, that does feel possible.

Here is a situation that we do think can be realistically mapped out here in a sensible way: We end up seeing Lioness return in the spring, and an exact date is announced come February or so. That gives Paramount+ a viable hit following the end of Landman season 2.

What is the next part of the story going to be?

For the time being, we tend to think that this is one of the larger mysteries. Paramount does not tend to release too many advance details but from where we stand, it does feel like most of the main characters from the first two seasons will be back. We tend to be rather confident that there’s going to be a lot of adventure along the way — and there is that lingering possibility of death around every corner. Everyone is aware of that due to the job they’re in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Special Ops: Lioness right now, including a casting update

What are you hoping to learn about Lioness season 3 in the relatively near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







