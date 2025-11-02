Lioness season 3 premiere date: A November 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn about a Lioness season 3 premiere date between now and the end of the month? There are some reasons to think that more episodes will be coming before too long, especially given the fact that production is currently underway!

Well, the first thing that we can say is this — while the military thriller may have a pretty fast turnaround when it comes to new episodes being released, it is also not immediate! You are going to be waiting for a little while to see the show come out, but it is at least our hope that moving forward through the rest of the month and December, we will get at least something more when it comes to casting news. Our general feeling is that most of the characters from the first two seasons will be back … but in what capacity?

At the moment, it is our hope that Lioness is going to return at some point moving into either the spring or summer of next year, which honestly would be great when you consider the calendar for most Taylor Sheridan shows. Paramount+ currently has both Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown on the air, and later this month marks the return of Landman. There is also the still-mysterious status of The Madison, a spin-off to Yellowstone that does not have a premiere date despite filming a long time ago. You also have two other spin-offs out there in the Luke Grimes Y: Marshals as well as The Dutton Ranch. Lioness airing in the spring or summer would fill a gap quite nicely.

As to what the story of the next chapter could look like, it is our belief more or less that we’re going to see another complicated operation led by Joe and her team. For now, we see no reason to believe a fundamental shift is coming.

