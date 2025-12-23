Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Slow Horses season 6 between now and the end of the winter?

We suppose that if there is one thing we really should say first and foremost here, it is that we more than understand anyone who wants more of the series and soon. Season 5 was the best one yet in our opinion, and the preview for what’s ahead looked absolutely outstanding. also, add to this now the fact that filming for this chapter of the show wrapped some time ago. We like to think that the episodes could be ready sooner rather than later!

Unfortunately, this is where we come to the part of this article where we have to take some air out of the tires. There is almost a zero chance that you are going to see a Slow Horses season 6 reveal this winter, or that the show will be back until at least the summer. Apple has found a smart way to program this show, one where it manages to release new episodes on an annual basis. There is no real reason to shift from that, especially since stretching it out aids it in Emmy eligibility to some degree. Season 5 is eligible for the awards next summer, and this means that season 6, provided it premieres after June, will be good to go for the 2027 Emmys and Golden Globes.

Good things come to those who wait, right? If nothing else, this appears to be the strategy that the folks at Apple are operating under for the time being. Let’s just hope here that the end result is as worthwhile as we tend to think it should be.

