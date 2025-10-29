Slow Horses season 6 premiere date hopes at Apple TV

Following the big season 5 finale on Apple TV this week, do you want to know more about a Slow Horses season 6 premiere date?

Obviously, it would be perfection if we were so lucky to get news on it right now, but that is sadly not the case. Instead, we are in a spot where we will most likely be stuck waiting a good while for some more news — though we are grateful to know that filming for this chapter has already wrapped up! It really does not seem as though the cast and crew are ready to say goodbye to this show anytime soon, which is something that we appreciate given that creatively, they do continue to deliver the goods.

One of the nice things in general about Slow Horses has been that the show has managed to release every single year, which is a rarity within this current era … and certainly one that we would like to see continue. Our hope remains that we will see it return in the fall of 2026.

What will the story of season 6 be all about?

While there may not be official details out there as of yet, tonight’s finale does offer up another taste of what will be coming? A number of familiar faces from Slough House will be returning, and while we like to think that a lot of them will have learned the error of their ways, since when has that ever been the case? A part of the charge has been how reluctant a lot of them are to change much of the time.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 6, no matter when it airs?

What character are you most hoping to see get a spotlight now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

