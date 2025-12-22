9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 spoilers: First look at ‘Secrets’

If you have not heard as of yet, 9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 is a story set to air on Thursday, January 8. So what can we say about it now?

Well, one of the things that is starting to become more than a little clear is that the producers can’t help but make you worry about a major character. Heck, this isn’t even the first time this season we’ve been worried about Hen! While we do think that she’ll be okay, what happened to Bobby is one of those things that clearly shakes us. Just be prepared for the series to put us through some drama for the winter premiere “Secrets.”

To get a few more details on what is ahead, take a look at the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

Hen’s attempts at keeping her mysterious health issues private are starting to impact more than just her physical well-being. Meanwhile, Buck and Ravi decide Eddie needs a night out on the town.

While the Hen plotline is going to be dramatic, will the Eddie one serve as a change of pace? It could, but we also do think that anytime you propose a story involving a night on the town, things are almost certainly going to take a turn for the worse. It’s at least possible, and we are curious already to see what Buck and Eddie are going to be doing moving into the next part of the series. There is still a lot of the season still ahead, but we do imagine that there is going to be another break in the action coming when we get to the Winter Olympics.

